DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Douglas police are turning to the public for help after an overturned kayak was found in a local reservoir.

In a post on social media, police say the kayak was found on the big side of the Whitin Reservoir.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-476-3333.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

