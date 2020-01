DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Douglas police have welcomed a new member to their department — an adorable dog named Finn.

K-9 Finn reported to his first day of work Monday at the Douglas Police Department.

He will be trained as a therapy/comfort dog over the next year.

Today is K9 Finn’s first day with the Douglas Police Department. Over the next year he will be trained as a Therapy / Comfort dog . Welcome Finn! pic.twitter.com/48eidpkn64 — Douglas MA Police (@Douglasmapd) January 13, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)