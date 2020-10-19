Douglas woman accused of knocking veteran to ground after stomping on his Trump sign

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Douglas woman accused of shoving a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran holding a sign supporting President Donald Trump faced a judge Monday.

Kiara Dudley, 34, was arraigned in Uxbridge District Court, where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a person over 60.

Officers responding to a disturbance at the intersection of Main and Webster streets just after noon on Saturday learned that George Griffin and his wife were promoting Trump with their flags and signs when they were approached by Dudley, who began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave, according to Douglas police.

As the couple tried to move away, Dudley allegedly continued to follow them and bumped Griffin with her body.

She then stepped on Griffin’s “Veterans for Trump” sign and as he bent over to pick it up, Dudley knocked him to the pavement, police said.

Griffin reportedly suffered an injury to his finger.

“I had just gone out to show support for a candidate, that’s it,” Griffin said when asked about the incident. “I am a veteran who loves this country.”

Griffin said he and his wife tried to deescalate the situation but Dudley kept badgering them.

“We moved away and every time we moved away, she came and bumped up against me,” Griffin said.

While Dudley told police that she couldn’t tolerate Trump supporters that close to her home, she alleged that it was Griffin who was the aggressor.

“I’m looking for the name and address of the man who is filing against me because I need to file a complaint,” Dudley told the judge.

Dudley was ordered to stay away from the victim. She is due back in court next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)