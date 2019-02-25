(WHDH) — Dove is looking to give new fathers an extra hand after they welcome their bundle of joy into the world.

The company is offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don’t have access to paid paternity leave.

The paternity leave fund aims to raise more than a million dollars in two years for dads across the nation, according to Dove’s website.

The idea is to give more fathers of newborns the chance to stay home with their children.

To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.

More and more companies are expanding family leave to include fathers.

Only 15 percent of United States workers have access to paid family leave.

