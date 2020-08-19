Dover doctor pleads not guilty to wife’s murder, ordered held without bail

A doctor from Dover accused of strangling his wife then dumping her body in a nearby pond pleaded not guilty to murder charges at a virtual hearing Wednesday.

A judge ordered 58-year-old Ingolf Tuerk be held without bail after police say he confessed to choking his wife to death after an argument and then lead investigators to the pond where he allegedly confessed to placing her body.

Troopers investigating the disappearance of Kathleen McLean, 45, of Dover, found her remains in a wooded area not far from her home on Valley Road back in May, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

McLean was reported missing after last being seen in her home on Thursday, authorities added.

Last year, Tuerk settled a lawsuit filed against him by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for falsely billing MassHealth.

He practiced urology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton at the time and paid $150,000 in the settlement.

He is due back in court in November.

