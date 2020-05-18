Dover doctor to be arraigned on murder charge in connection with wife’s death

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A doctor is set to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found in a wooded area near her home in Dover late Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers investigating the disappearance of Kathleen McLean, 45, of Dover, found her remains in a wooded area not far from her home on Valley Road sometime after 11 p.m., according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

McLean was reported missing after last being seen in her home on Thursday, authorities added.

Her husband, Ingolf Tuerk, was arrested for her murder and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court, the DA’s office said.

Last year, Tuerk settled a lawsuit filed against him by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for falsely billing MassHealth.

He practiced urology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton at the time and paid $150,000 in the settlement.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

