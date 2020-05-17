Dover man arrested on murder charge in connection with his wife’s death

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dover man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, who was found in a wooded area near her home late Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers investigating the disappearance of Kathleen McLean, 45, of Dover, found her remains in a wooded area not far from her home on Valley Road sometime after 11 p.m., according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

McLean was last seen in her home on Thursday and was reported missing, authorities said.

Her husband, Ingolf Tuerk, was arrested for her murder and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

