KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police have announced the arrest of a Dover man in connection with a hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire earlier this week that left a retired police sergeant dead.

Craig Sprowl, 45, was arrested at a hotel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and was expected to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide and conduct after an accident in connection with the crash. His wife, Angela Sprowl, 30, also of Dover, was also arrested at the hotel on a charge of hindering a police investigation.

After several days of searching, the damaged suspect vehicle was located at Top Line Motor Sport in Derry, New Hampshire, according to state police.

“Our troopers and our local law enforcement officials and supporting agencies have worked around the clock for the last three days,” said Hudson Police Chief Bill Avery during a press conference on Friday. “I can tell you that there is a sense of relief. I think there is a sense of a small bit of accomplishment.”

NH State Police arrest 45 yr old Craig Sprowl of Dover NH for hit and run death of retired Hudson NH police Sgt in Kingston NH this week..victim was riding her bike #7news pic.twitter.com/117IYFIrlD — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 24, 2021

Troopers responding to a report of a missing bicyclist in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday found a bicycle and rider down an embankment off the shoulder of the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The bicyclist, 59-year-old Donna Briggs, a former Hudson police sergeant who had been living in Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Retired Hudson, New Hampshire, Police Sgt. Donna Briggs

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the blue GMC Yukon fleeing the area after hitting Briggs around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

Chief Avery during the press conference said that anyone who believes they can get away with a hit-and-run should think twice.

“I think you can see the relationship that law enforcement has in the state of New Hampshire[…]when a tragedy like this takes place, we provide all resources. You’re going to get caught,” he said.

Briggs, who retired in 2013, was training for the Police Unity Tour. The event is a ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. that helps raise money for fallen law enforcement officers.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)