Dover, NH school officials investigating ‘incident of extreme racial insensitivity’ after shocking video surfaces

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - School officials in Dover, New Hampshire are vowing to get to the bottom what they’re calling an “incident of extreme racial insensitivity” hours after a video surfaced that appeared to show students singing a KKK-themed Christmas carol.

In a statement to the school community, Dover Superintendent William Harbron said, “We want to make you aware that we are working with students and educators at Dover High School to investigate and address an incident of extreme racial insensitivity. While the incident was part of a classroom assignment dealing with reconstruction person in American history, the impact was harmful.”

In the video, which was posted to Snapchat, students can be seen singing what appears to be a KKK-themed rendition of Jingle Bells.

The statement continued, “We are deeply concerned that an event such as this could occur and understand the emotion and concerns that this event will create for our students, families and staff. Administration from Dover High School and the District are working with students and the school community to respond immediately and effectively to this racial insensitivity.”

Harbron said the school community will be “updated as we created opportunities to come together and discuss, process, and plan as a community to address both the immediate situation and long-term implications of racial insensitivity and implicit bias.”

