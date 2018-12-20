Dover, NH shooting death ruled homicide

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man found dead Tuesday in Dover, New Hampshire died from a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday on Raymond Eldridge, 34, of Dover, determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William M. Breault announced.

Anyone with information about Eldridge’s death is urged to call Dover Police Sgt. Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)