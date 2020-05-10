Dover, NH woman arrested for reckless driving moments after speeding citation

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police say a 31-year-old woman was placed under arrest for speeding moments after getting a speeding citation on Saturday.

A trooper monitoring traffic on Route 16 near Newington around noon spotted a grey Honda Pilot traveling at 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Nicole George of Dover, was issued a summons for speeding a short while later in Dover.

Another trooper monitoring traffic on Route 16 in Rochester saw the same vehicle driving 111 mph in a 65 mph zone about 13 minutes later, police said.

George was pulled over and placed under arrest for reckless driving and her car was towed from the scene, police said.

Police seized 40 grams of heroine/fentanyl from her vehicle and a small amount of methamphetamin, officials said.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit Dover District Court on June 16.

