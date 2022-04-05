DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dover police are turning to the public for help in their search for a driver who struck a utility pole and fled early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Farm and Smith streets around 6:45 a.m. for reports of the crash and upon their arrival found the pole snapped totally in half with debris from what is believed to be the suspect vehicle scattered about, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The items are believed to be the side mount and corresponding side view mirror from a large truck, likely a landscaping truck, tow truck, or bucket truck typically used by tree work or utility companies, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.

