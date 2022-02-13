DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family poured into Pilgrim Church in Sherborn on Saturday evening for a vigil honoring a teenager killed in a crash in Dover that morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Walpole Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a car had veered off the roadway and its driver had been ejected, according to Dover police.

The four other teenagers who had been inside the vehicle survived the crash, police said.

A post from Pilgrim Church said the driver was an 18-year-old senior at Dover-Sherborn High School.

“It’s been a day of morning … I was really struck by the sense of community in both of these towns,” said Robert Blaney, pastor of St. Theresa’s.

Loved ones say the teenager was deeply connected to many in the church community.

A majority of the vigil’s attendees were grieving classmates from Dover-Sherborn High.

“I think it’s a lot harder when you’re young to get that lesson to say goodbye to a friend, a son, a loved one at 18 years old,” said Blaney. “It’s a good reminder for us to make the most of every day and love the people around us while we can.”

