DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family mourned a teenager killed in a car crash in Dover early Saturday morning.

Police responding to reports of a crash on Walpole Street found a car had gone off the road and the driver had been ejected. Four other teenagers were in the car.

A post from the Pilgrim Church in Dover said the driver was an 18-year-old senior at Dover-Sherborn High School. The church held a vigil for the teenager Saturday night.

“It’s been a day of morning … I was really struck by the sense of community in both of these towns,” said Robert Blaney, pastor of St. Theresa’s.

