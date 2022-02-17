SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Dover-Sherborn community poured into a church in Sherborn on Thursday to say a final farewell to 18-year-old Owen Bingham, who was killed in a car crash last weekend.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Walpole Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a car had veered off the roadway and its driver had been ejected, according to Dover police.

Owen Bingham was a 12th grade student from Sherborn who was described by Principal John Smith as a strong student who had recently been accepted to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

“Owen was a loyal friend to many and he was beloved by all his teachers throughout his years in the Dover Sherborn School System,” said Smith. “He had a big personality, a wonderful sense of humor and made the lives of all around him better. We are heartbroken.”

The four other teenagers who had been inside the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

