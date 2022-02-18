DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dover-Sherborn High School student who died in a tragic car crash last Saturday is set to be laid to rest.

A funeral for 18-year-old Owen Bingham, of Sherborn, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at The Church of The Most Precious Blood on Centre Street in Dover. His funeral Mass will be live-streamed on harborview.live.

Community members gathered at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish in Sherborn on Thursday in remembrance of Bingham.

Bingham died after being ejected from a vehicle that had gone off Walpole Street in Dover, struck a guardrail, and came to a rest against a tree around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

He had reportedly been driving the car. His four teenage passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bingham is being remembered as a bright light in the Dover-Sherborn High School community.

Principal John Smith says that Bingham was “somebody who this school system will never forget.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)