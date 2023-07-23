DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials have identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a boating crash in Dennis Friday night as a Dover-Sherborn Regional High student.

In a letter to the Dover-Sherborn Public School community, Superintendent Beth McCoy informed students, families and staff that Sadie Mauro, a rising senior, had been killed in a boating accident.

Mauro and several other occupants were aboard a ship when it crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor late on Friday, July 21.

The teenager was unaccounted for after the crash, which left five people injured, including another teen who was hospitalized for a head laceration.

Massachusetts State Police later said a body was recovered from the water around 11:30 p.m. after a search and rescue operation was conducted by Cold Storage Beach.

“The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy,” McCoy said. “We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love.”

In addition to the superintendent, Dover-Sherborn Regional High School officials also shared the news to community members over the weekend, describing Sadie as a hardworking student and athlete.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” the letter read. “She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

Officials said the high school would be open on Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon for all middle and high school students and staff. Counseling team members and a crisis counselor would be available, along with service dogs from both the Dover and Sherborn police departments.

