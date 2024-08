DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Dover is issuing a word of warning about car crimes in the area.

Officials said there have been several reports of car thefts and break-ins.

The town is asking everyone to remember to lock their cars and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)