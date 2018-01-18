NEW YORK (AP) — A broad rally on Wall Street propelled the Dow Jones industrial average to close above 26,000 points for the first time Wednesday.

The sharp gains also delivered record highs for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.

The Dow gained nearly 323 points, or 1.3 percent, to 26,115. The S&P 500 rose 26 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,802. And the Nasdaq added over 74 points, or 1 percent, to 7,298.

