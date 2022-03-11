BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Police in Down East Maine have arrested a man and charged him in the stabbing death of his father.

Police said they received a 911 call about the stabbing in Big Lake Township on Thursday. They responded and found Darren Laney Sr., 62, dead in a residence in the township.

Police said they arrested Darren Laney Jr., 36, and charged him with murder. Laney Jr. was then taken to the county jail, they said. Police did not disclose other information about the investigation.

It was unclear on Friday if Laney Jr. was represented by an attorney.

