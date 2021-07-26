TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A downed electrical wire sparked a fire in Tewksbury Monday night that left more than two thousand without power.

Crews responding to the scene on Main Street found the fire burning just to the left of the roadway and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

As of 11 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 2,400 homes and buisnesses were without power in the area.

Main St in #Tewksbury is CLOSED to all traffic between Pleasant St and Summer St due to downed wires on fire. pic.twitter.com/KLuZofHTdR — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) July 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)