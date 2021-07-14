BOSTON (WHDH) -

A downed pole blocked three lanes of traffic on the Mass Pike in Boston Tuesday as crews worked to remove the blockage.

The electrical pole was down across westbound lanes of traffic just before exit 131 to Allston and Cambridge shortly before 9 p.m.

One lane remained open as crews worked at the scene, and the road was fully opened by 9:30 p.m.

