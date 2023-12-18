NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A downed power line landed on a car in Newton Monday, causing it to catch fire as stormy weather swept through the region.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Dedham Street and left the car partially melted and burned.

Though the person behind the wheel was able to get out on their own after the crash, officials said they were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

While emergency crews responded, neighbors described what they saw, saying a large tree fell across Dedham Street, pulling wires and utility poles with it.

Crews were still on scene around 6 p.m. Monday night working to clean up damaged utility infrastructure.

The damaged car also remained at the scene and power was still out for the surrounding neighborhood.

Damage reports poured in across New England Monday, with thousands eventually losing power.

Downed lines and flooding blocked roads, while stormy conditions at sea snarled ferry service.

At Logan Airport, the FAA also at one point ordered a ground stop for all flights headed out of Boston.

Among other damage, officials said an 89-year-old man was killed after high winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall onto a trailer in Hanover.

MORE INFORMATION: Wild weather knocks out power, delays flights, causes damage around southern New England

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)