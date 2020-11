LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A downed power line melted the pavement before catching on fire in Lakeville on Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to the downed power line in front of Apponequet Regional High School discovered flames and smoke coming from the wire on the pavement.

The live wire also caused the pavement to melt.

This resulted in widespread power outages.

Power has since been restored.

Widespread power outages in Lakeville last night. Here’s why! pic.twitter.com/EouY1FZTz4 — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) November 9, 2020

Downed power line melted the pavement and caused it to ignite. Last night in front of Apponequet Regional High School. pic.twitter.com/tzIMvAjKIO — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) November 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)