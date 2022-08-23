BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem, the MBTA announced early Tuesday morning.

This comes as wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews are working to repair the damage and are trying to safely remove the debris from the tracks and roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on air and online for the latest updates.

