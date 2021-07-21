ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY7 HD flew over the scene of a downed power line and transformer in Allston Wednesday.

The pole damaged a fence and brick wall and came to rest across the road near the intersection of Everett and Lincoln streets.

Eversource said nearly 1,800 people lost power initially. Crews have been on the scene there for hours working to restore the outages.

They say equipment failure is to blame for the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)