FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed power lines prompted traffic detours and drew an emergency response in Framingham Friday morning.

The wires came down near the intersection of Kendall Avenue and America Street. In a later social media post around 7:30 a.m. Framingham police said traffic would be detoured around both Leland Street and Kendall Lane in the area as a result of the power line issue.

On scene, a 7NEWS camera captured broken pavement and smoke coming from the ground near the spot where the wires fell.

No injuries were reported but both police and utility crews were responding Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) documented 233 energy customers without power in Framingham as of around 9:30 a.m., though the agency did not specify whether the outages were related to the power line problem on Kendall Avenue.

The number of customers without power in Framingham had dipped to 24 as of around 10 a.m., according to MEMA.

