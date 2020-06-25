Downed transformer electrifies car, street signs, leaks harmful minerals in Roxbury road

BOSTON (WHDH) - A downed powerline in Roxbury has created a major hazard, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area on Kemble Street after a fallen high-voltage transformer electrified a car and street signs.

The transformer is also leaking electrified minerals onto the ground.

Cleaning professionals are en route.

It is not clear how the pole fell in the first place.

@BostonFire companies & @bostonpolice at Gerard & Kemble St in Roxbury for a high voltage transformer pole down that has electrified a car an street signs. From impact with ground, the transformer has leaked now electrified mineral oils on ground. @CleanHarbors is in route. pic.twitter.com/nWO2B5kiw8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)