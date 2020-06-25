Downed transformer electrifies car, street signs, leaks harmful minerals in Roxbury road

BOSTON (WHDH) - A downed powerline in Roxbury has created a major hazard, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area on Kemble Street after a fallen high-voltage transformer electrified a car and street signs.
The transformer is also leaking electrified minerals onto the ground.
Cleaning professionals are en route.
It is not clear how the pole fell in the first place.
