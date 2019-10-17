Downed tree causing lengthy delays on stretch of Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with lengthy delays on the Green Line after a powerful storm downed a tree across the tracks on the D Branch overnight, officials said.

The MBTA shared photos of crews working to clear the tree and repair the overhead catenary near Waban Station. Riders are being urged to find alternate transportation.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Riverside and Newton Highlands.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing Green Line D branch service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to downed power wires at Waban. Expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 17, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Work crews are responding to remove the tree and repair the wire damage between Waban and Woodland stations. pic.twitter.com/nYeTyM90Wl — MBTA (@MBTA) October 17, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Work continues clearing the tree and making repairs to the overhead catenary near Waban. pic.twitter.com/IxGogZMXWm — MBTA (@MBTA) October 17, 2019

Shuttle buses for downed trees on D line get us to this? Need trains #MBTA #7News pic.twitter.com/A9Urcg9XAv — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) October 17, 2019

