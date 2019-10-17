Downed tree causing lengthy delays on stretch of Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with lengthy delays on the Green Line after a powerful storm downed a tree across the tracks on the D Branch overnight, officials said.
The MBTA shared photos of crews working to clear the tree and repair the overhead catenary near Waban Station. Riders are being urged to find alternate transportation.
Shuttle buses are replacing service between Riverside and Newton Highlands.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
