Downed tree causing several collisions on I-495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A downed tree that is blocking all travel lanes on Interstate 495 in Littleton is causing several collisions, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Route 2 found a tree in the road and a number of vehicles that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic I-495 S/B @ Rte 2 in #Littleton, all lanes closed except BDL due to tree down blocking roadway and causing several collisions. Minor injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)