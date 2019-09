BOSTON (WHDH) - A large tree fell in the South End early Saturday morning and crushed a car.

Officers responding to Wellington Street around 6 a.m. saw a large tree that had collapsed onto a car.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

