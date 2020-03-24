HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down on Hull’s main transmission lines Monday night, leaving the town in the dark.

Emergency crews responding to a downed tree on Hobart Street in Hingham had to bring in a crane as they worked to untangle the wires from the tree.

The street was temporarily closed from Cross and French streets as crews worked to fix the transmission lines.

Power has since been restored to Hull.

Hobart St is closed from Cross St to French St due to a large tree that came down taking the main transmission lines to Hull. pic.twitter.com/jJBcBRuqRH — Hingham Fire & EM (@HinghamFire) March 24, 2020

