BOSTON (WHDH) - A large tree that toppled onto a utility pole and a nearby home left residents of one Dorchester neighborhood in the dark Saturday.

Witnesses said the tree came down on Dewey Street about 11 a.m.

Crews are still on the scene working to remove the tree. People who live in the area said they are still without power.

It appears a few cars were in the path of the tree. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)