BOSTON (WHDH) - A downed tree near Chestnut Hill snarled the Friday morning commute on the Green Line D Branch.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service between Newton Highlands and Kenmore stations due to the downed tree.

Commuters were told to expect delays through the morning rush.

Service resumed around 8 a.m.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch Update: Delays of up to 10 minutes due to an earlier downed tree. Service has resumed and shuttle buses are being phased out. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 1, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Newton Highlands and Kenmore due to a downed tree. Crews are on scene removing the tree and evaluating the damage to the overhead wires. Shuttling may run though morning rush. pic.twitter.com/svs9POUhKd — MBTA (@MBTA) November 1, 2019

