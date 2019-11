BOSTON (WHDH) - A downed tree near Chestnut Hill is snarling the Friday morning commute on the Green Line D Branch.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Riverside and Fenway due to the downed tree.

Commuters are told to expect delays.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between Riverside and Fenway due to a downed tree near Chestnut Hill. Expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 1, 2019

