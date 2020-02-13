Downed tree, power lines close Route 58 in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were forced to shut down part of Route 58 in Hanson on Thursday after a tree and power lines came down in the middle of the roadway.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Woodbine Avenue and South Street after the tree and lines came down. There were no reported injuries.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map, nearly 200 customers were without power as crews worked to repair the damage.

It is unclear when National Grid will restore service to the affected areas.

