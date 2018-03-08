Downed trees causing massive power outages in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - Heavy snow caused down trees and limbs that took down power lines, resulting in massive power outages in Northborough.

According to the MEMA power outage map, 98 percent of the town is without power following a nor’easter that brought winds and wet snow that clung to everything it touched.

Utility crews were already on scene, working street by street to try to deal with the myriad issues.

On Ridge Street, a large tree could be seen dangling across power lines. Utility crews were already on the scene.

There is no immediate estimate for when the power will be restored.

