BOSTON (WHDH) - Whipping winds are downing trees across Massachusetts and leading to MBTA service impacts.

Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass stations due to downed trees in the track area.

Shuttle buses are also replacing Mattapan Trolley service due to a downed tree near Valley Road.

Several commuter rail lines are experiencing delays caused by downed trees, including the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Kingston, Middleborough/Lakeville, Newburyport/Rockport, and Providence/Stoughton Lines.

Riders can visit the MBTA website to get the latest alerts.

