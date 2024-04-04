HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are reminding residents to steer clear of downed wires as snow continues to fall and winds continue to howl throughout the Merrimack Valley, where many residents have been left in the dark by the powerful nor’easter hitting the region Thursday.

Haverhill Police are reminding people to be extra careful if they have to go out.

Several thousand in the Merrimack Valley region were without power, according to National Grid, some of the nearly 20,000 statewide.

National Grid workers said repair work is made more difficult by the winds,

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)