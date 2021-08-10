BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials worked to clear a Brookline street Tuesday after a utility pole came crashing down.

Drivers were diverted from the area of Route 9 situated between Hammond Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

It is so far unclear what caused the pole to fall or if any homes and businesses have been impacted by outages.

Please continue to avoid Route 9 between Hammond Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue due to wires down. Outbound traffic is being diverted via Reservoir Road. Inbound traffic is being diverted at Hammond Street. @newtonpolice @MassStatePolice @waze @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/p1r0BBV3bb — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) August 10, 2021

This incident comes just one day after a similar situation where a delivery truck struck several utility poles along Heath Road.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

