CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials worked to clear a Chelsea street Tuesday after a utility pole came crashing down.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near the intersection of Clinton and Washburn streets around 4 p.m. where the pole was leaning against a cement mixer.

It is so far unclear what caused the pole to fall.

Nearly 800 homes are without power in the area according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map though it is unclear if the outages are connected to the downed pole.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)