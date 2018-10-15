Downed utility pole knocks out power in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea residents were without power Monday morning after a utility pole fell next to a home on Beacon Place.

It appears the pole splintered right near its base, then fell, nearly hitting a nearby home.

Officials say power crews are on scene for repairs.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area until the pole is replaced.

