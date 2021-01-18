Downed utility pole spills 50 gallons of oil into South Boston roadway, knocking out power

BOSTON (WHDH) - A utility pole with a transformer attached was knocked over in South Boston Monday night.

About 50 gallons of mineral oil came spilling out of the transformer and across Ellery Street around 8 p.m. causing a level two hazmat response, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Power has been turned off in the area until Eversource crews arrive to clean up the oil and remove the pole.

The road has been temporarily closed. So far, it is unclear how the pole was knocked over.