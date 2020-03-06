Downed wire causing traffic backups on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A downed Verizon wire is causing significant traffic backups on Route 1 in Saugus on Friday morning.

Troopers responding ot the southbound side of the highway prior to the Lynn Fells Parkway were forced to close the left two travel lanes because the wire was hanging in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several emergency vehicles parked at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

#Saugus Rt.1 SB prior to Lynn Fells Prkwy 2 Left lanes closed for low hanging Verizon Wire. @MassDOT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 6, 2020

