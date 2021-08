WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed wires caused a brush fire in Wilmington on Monday.

Police temporarily closed Middlesex Avenue between Federal Street and Colonial Drive due to the downed live wires.

No additional information has been released.

.@readinglight is on scene. One lane of traffic is now open. — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) August 16, 2021

