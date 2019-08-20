Downed wires cause power outages, road closure in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed power lines in Duxbury sparked a small fire that shut down part of Route 53 in Duxbury Tuesday and left hundreds without power.

Fire crews responding to the scene around 5 p.m. found flames and smoke rising into the air.

The road was temporarily closed between Cross Street and Delorenzo Drive.

It is unclear what caused the power lines to fall. Over 400 people in Duxbury were left without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

No one was injured.