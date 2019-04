KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston firefighters are responding to an incident involving a tractor-trailer with utility wires on top of it.

The accident, which occurred on Smith Lane, will cause delays, according to fire crews.

A post on the department’s Twitter page shows a truck which has driven off the road surrounded by wires with what appeared to be a snapped utility pole.

No power outages have been reported in the area.

Crews are on scene investigating the crash.