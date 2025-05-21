WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two exit ramps on Route I-495 in Wrentham were shut down Wednesday; officials said they could remain closed for most of the day.

Power poles were damaged and wires were down.

MassDOT said the closed ramps connect to Route 1 north and southbound.

National Grid said power was out of service for nearly 400 customers, including Plainridge Park Casino.

