WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two exit ramps on Route I-495 in Wrentham were shut down Wednesday; officials said they could remain closed for most of the day.
Power poles were damaged and wires were down.
MassDOT said the closed ramps connect to Route 1 north and southbound.
National Grid said power was out of service for nearly 400 customers, including Plainridge Park Casino.
