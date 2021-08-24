BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service on the Green Line D branch on Tuesday morning after wires fell onto the tracks, according to the MBTA

Regular service has been disrupted between the Reservoir and Kenmore stations due to downed wires near Brookline Hills.

Utility crews are working to repair the damage.

It’s not yet clear when service will be restored.

Green Line D Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Reservoir and Kenmore due to downed wires near Brookline Hills. The Power Department is on scene continuing to make repairs. We don't have an estimate at this time as to the restoration of service. pic.twitter.com/sQavZ7z71X — MBTA (@MBTA) August 24, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)