CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed wires in Canton are causing major delays on the Commuter Rail.

The Providence/Stoughton Line is experiencing delays up to two hours due to the downed wires near the Canton Junction.

Repairs are ongoing and the cause is being investigated.

No additional information has been released.

